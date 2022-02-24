Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 08:37 pm
Mathira praises Aamir Liaquat Hussain for his 'Stamina'

BOL Entertainment host Mathira feels Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain has the strength to marry for the third time. Mathira’s positive response overwhelms the Inaam Ghar host.

Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain continues to make headlines across social media for his third marriage to Syeda Dania Shah, 18. The Islamic scholar is currently under fire for remarrying barely days after his khula from his second wife, Syeda Tuba Anwar.

Read more: WATCH: Aamir Liaquat enjoys a romantic date night with his wife Syeda Dania Shah

Meanwhile, when everyone has criticized the PTL MNA for the marriage, on the other hand, the Blind Love actor praised him in her recent interview for a YouTube channel.

Mathira responded to a question asked by a host about Dr. Aamir Liaquat’s third marriage to an 18-year-old girl by saying, “He has the stamina, which is why he got married for the third time.”

 

“The girl looks to be in love with him. Apparently, she hasn’t been forced into this marriage. So, it’s his business,” she added.

Mathira’s ‘compliment’ on the Aalim Online host made him very happy. Dr. Aamir Liaquat re-shared the news on his Instagram account.

“Thanks Mathira for your positive and overwhelming response,” he wrote in the caption.

