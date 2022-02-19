Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 09:45 pm
Matt Baker offers Kate Middleton a heartfelt message – Read Here

Kate Middleton

On Sunday, the Duchess of Cambridge enthralled the nation by reading The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark on CBBC to commemorate Children’s Mental Health Week.

Following her reading, the queen was bombarded with messages of support, including one from former The One Show host Matt Baker. The star was blown away by Kate’s reading, and he congratulated her by writing, “Welcome to the Childrens BBC Presenters Club.” He ended his tweet with a heart emoji. Although the Duke and Duchess have yet to answer, Matt’s remark has received a lot of support from others.

Two laughing emojis were uploaded by the official CBBC Instagram account, and one fan responded: “When I was an aupair, I used to spend a lot of time watching you. CBeebies is where I suppose I learned the most of my English.”

Matt has extensive experience presenting children’s television, having worked as a presenter on Blue Peter from 1999 until 2006.

Throughout his time on the show, he was noted for his energy and physical prowess, having passed the recruitment courses for both the Royal Marines and the Parachute Regiment.

After finishing the narrative on Sunday evening, the mother of three said, “Wow, what an inspirational tale.”

Kate went on: “We can all feel scared sometimes, just like our little owl friend, Plop. But, as Mrs Barn Owl said, it’s better to find out about the things that scare us before we make up our mind.

“And with the help of others, we can often face things that worry us. Now it’s time for bed. Night, night, and sleep tight.”

The Duchess chose the book because it reflects this year’s Children’s Mental Health Week theme of Growing Together, and the setting around her was so peaceful.

The Duchess grinned at the camera, holding a hot chocolate and two soft toy owls, while one of the show’s distinctive soft yellow bugs observed from inside a den constructed of tree branches behind her.

Kate, who is known for her love of creating dens with her children and is a firm believer in the mental health benefits of spending time outside, was following in the footsteps of other Bedtime Stories celebs, including Reese Witherspoon and Tom Hardy.

