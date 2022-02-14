Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 05:23 pm
Matt LeBlanc, star of ‘FRIENDS,’ and his six-year girlfriend have split up

Matt LeBlanc

Matt LeBlanc, best known for his role in the hit American comedy FRIENDS, is said to have broken up with his girlfriend Aurora Mulligan after six years of dating.

According to the Daily Mail, the former couple split up in 2020, years before it was publicly announced.

The 54-year-old actor and Mulligan began dating after working together on the television show Top Gear.

According to the outlet, an insider verified that they both kept their break-up quiet and out of the public eye. “They haven’t been together in over a year,” according to the insider.

“Matt and Aurora’s romance has come to an end.” It’s all over now. “It’s a great shame, and Matt has taken the news quite hard, as anyone would,” another source told The Sun.

“He and Aurora fell for each other on Top Gear, and despite the age difference, they were a really excellent match,” the insider stated.

“But it was difficult for them when he revealed he was leaving Top Gear and taking on other things.” He was primarily located in Los Angeles and travelled extensively while Aurora was working in the United Kingdom,” it added.

The couple first sparked relationship rumours in May 2016 when they attended the Hickstead Derby in West Sussex. They also appeared on the red carpet at the 2017 New York Film Festival.

They made their romance public in 2018 when they made a sweet appearance at the UK premiere of the 25th season of the popular show.

