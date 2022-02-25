Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 08:41 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Matthew Perry ‘couldn’t care less’ if his memoir upsets ‘Friends’ co-stars

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 08:41 pm
Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry ‘couldn’t care less’ if his memoir upsets ‘Friends’ co-stars

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Matthew Perry’s upcoming memoir has his Friend’s co-stars worried because the actor is likely to reveal a lot of secrets.

“The buzz is he’s going to unload on the whole crew,” a source told OK! Magazine, “which has everyone in a panic.”

According to the insider, Matthew, who played Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends, “thinks it’s time to come clean not only about his own life, but also about the good, the bad, and the ugly things that transpired on the Friends set.”

The 52-year-old star “couldn’t care less” whether his memoir upsets Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, and others, according to an insider, adding, “He’s not going to hold back.”

According to the insider, Perry had the notion to clear things up with the group following the Friends reunion in May, when he became the target of jokes due to his haggard appearance.

“He didn’t feel like any of them supported him, and it was a bitter reminder of how much he suffered back when they were shooting the show,” the source went on saying.

The insider also revealed that the cast was not as ‘close’ as people thought they were.

“They weren’t as close as people think. Their characters were so tight, but the reality is there was a lot of tension and jealousy.”

 

Read More

16 mins ago
PICS: Mawra Hocane dresses to the nines in her latest photoshoot

Mawra Hocane made her way into Pakistan’s showbiz industry through her amazing...
25 mins ago
Kriti Sanon looks all bossy and elegant in a brown outfit

Kriti Sanon used Instagram to share photos of herself wearing a neutral...
31 mins ago
Shilpa Shetty and Jacqueline Fernandez complete dance challenge

Shilpa Shetty has created a stir on the internet after posting a...
35 mins ago
Oscar-winning Hollywood actor visits Karachi's beach and dances at a wedding in traditional attire

Lupita Amondi Nyong'o, dressed in a traditional lehenga choli at a local...
56 mins ago
Neelam Muneer looks exquisite in a recent photoshoot

Neelam Muneer Khan is a Pakistani actress. She worked in several Pakistani...
1 hour ago
Kanye West trolls Pete Davidson

We are all familiar with the Kim-Kanye-Pete ongoing fiasco. Kim has allegedly...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

8 mins ago
Special PIA airplane will be sent to Ukraine to evacuate stranded Pakistani students

The government has announced that a special PIA airplane will be sent...
Queen
9 mins ago
Queen discusses her ‘favorite TV show,’ and she like it so much that she can’recite one-liners’ from it

Many people have speculated on what type of television shows the royal...
Urvashi Rautela celebrates her birthday in style, See photos
10 mins ago
Urvashi Rautela celebrates her birthday in style, See photos

Urvashi Rautela is an actress and model, hailing from India, and exclusively...
Meghan Markle
14 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make first Hollywood appearance to receive award

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ready to make their debut appearance...
Adsence Ad 300X600