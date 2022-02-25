Matthew Perry ‘couldn’t care less’ if his memoir upsets ‘Friends’ co-stars

Matthew Perry’s upcoming memoir has his Friend’s co-stars worried because the actor is likely to reveal a lot of secrets.

“The buzz is he’s going to unload on the whole crew,” a source told OK! Magazine, “which has everyone in a panic.”

According to the insider, Matthew, who played Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends, “thinks it’s time to come clean not only about his own life, but also about the good, the bad, and the ugly things that transpired on the Friends set.”

The 52-year-old star “couldn’t care less” whether his memoir upsets Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, and others, according to an insider, adding, “He’s not going to hold back.”

According to the insider, Perry had the notion to clear things up with the group following the Friends reunion in May, when he became the target of jokes due to his haggard appearance.

“He didn’t feel like any of them supported him, and it was a bitter reminder of how much he suffered back when they were shooting the show,” the source went on saying.

The insider also revealed that the cast was not as ‘close’ as people thought they were.

“They weren’t as close as people think. Their characters were so tight, but the reality is there was a lot of tension and jealousy.”