Matthew Stafford Met Prince Harry at the Super Bowl, But Couldn’t Hear Him!

What did Prince Harry and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford discuss after the team won the Super Bowl? Even the athlete is unsure!

Following his surprise appearance alongside his cousin Princess Eugenie at the Super Bowl on Sunday, the Duke of Sussex paid a visit to the Los Angeles Rams locker room following the team’s great triumph. Stafford stated that he spoke with Queen Elizabeth’s grandson “for a few second,” but that the noise in the room made it impossible to hear.

“He was talking to me for a split second, but it was loud — it was difficult to say what he said,” Stafford explained on his wife Kelly’s podcast The Morning After. “It was insanely loud in there.”

Stafford said there were other celebs in the locker area, but he joked that being a prince gives you “full access.”

The quarterback went on to say that Prince Harry, 37, “yapped it up” with his teammate Cooper Kupp, referring to them as “lookalikes” because of their red beards.

After the Rams’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Rams published photographs of Prince Harry inspecting the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the locker room. Harry was wearing a Rams baseball cap when he spoke with the team’s owner, Stan Kroenke, who also owns the Arsenal soccer club in the United Kingdom (of whom Harry is a fan!).

“Feeling like royalty,” the duo captioned the trio of Instagram photos.

In 2020, Prince Harry moved to California with his wife, Meghan Markle, who was born and raised in Los Angeles.

Harry and Eugenie were among the numerous well-known figures at the game in Inglewood, California, some of whom Harry bumped with. Cedric the Entertainer uploaded a photo of himself shaking hands with Prince Harry, while Mickey Guyton, who performed “The Star-Spangled Banner,” also wrote about her interaction with Harry on social media.

“I got to meet Prince Harry. He was simply gorgeous. I even curtsied while wearing my tracksuit “Guyton stated this in an Instagram post. She also documented the spontaneous occasion on her Instagram Stories.

Prince Harry has been a lifelong sports lover, but this was his first appearance at the Super Bowl.

Princess Eugenie, 31, flew from Windsor, England, where she lives with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their 1-year-old son, August. Eugenie is the first known royal family member to pay the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a visit at their new California home, which they share with their two children, Archie, 2, and Lili, 8 months.