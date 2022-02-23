Meet the stunning Danish Princess dubbed “Denmark’s Kate Middleton.”

Because of their exquisite outfits, they are frequently referred to as the world’s most stylish royals.

Fans of royal fashion were in for a treat today as the Duchess of Cambridge met Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary in Copenhagen.

Before they had lunch, Kate had an audience with Mary and her mother-in-law, Queen Margrethe.

After that, they went to a crisis shelter for women and children who have been victims of domestic abuse.

And it’s not only their fashion sense; both Kate and Mary have had comparable royal trajectories, rising from commoners to prospective Queen consorts…

Mary, like Kate, had a reasonably typical childhood. She was born Mary Elizabeth Donaldson in Hobart, Tasmania, to Scottish parents.

After graduating from the University of Hobart in 1995, she worked as an advertising executive in Melbourne before going to Edinburgh and then Sydney, where she worked for an international firm.

Royal romance

Her first encounter with royalty occurred in 2000, when she met her future husband Prince Frederik of Denmark in a Sydney bar during the Olympic Games.

Mary didn’t recognise the attractive stranger who introduced himself as “Fred,” but she gave him her phone number nevertheless.

He later remembered that she was his “soulmate” from their first meeting. When word of their long-distance affair surfaced, Mary went to Copenhagen and found a job at Microsoft.

They married in 2004 in a lavish ceremony reminiscent of Prince William and Kate’s, with Frederik stating, “Mary is mine, and I am hers.”

Mary, like Kate, is a proud mother of two sons and two daughters: Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, and Princess Josephine.

Kate and Mary have both been interested in causes that benefit children and women.

Mary established her own royal foundation in 2007 to support underprivileged children’s lives.

“They both have an interest in early childhood development and seek to connect their shared skills,” Royal expert Ingrid Seward told the Mirror.

“Both Catherine and Mary have a wealth of experience, and Denmark is a world leader in this field.”

Future Queens

One of their most striking parallels is that they will both serve as Queen Consorts of their respective kingdoms in the future.

Mary will become Queen of Denmark when her husband Frederik succeeds his mother Margrethe to the throne.

