Meghan and Harry’s silence over Queen Camilla is a “deliberate insult.” Royal Expert

A royal expert claims the Sussexes’ silence following Camilla’s declaration as Britain’s next Queen is a “deliberate insult” and demonstrates the couple “never liked her.”

The Queen recently backed Camilla in her bid to become Queen Consort when her husband, Prince Charles, becomes King.

The Queen stated her desire for Camilla to be acknowledged as Queen Consort when Prince Charles takes the throne in an unexpected statement on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee.

For years, insiders assumed Camilla would be given the title Princess Consort instead, despite suspicions that Charles wanted his wife to be his Queen.

“When, in due course, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will offer him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me,” the Queen wrote in a statement to the nation.

“And it is my honest hope that when that time comes, Camilla will be acknowledged as Queen Consort while continuing her own dedicated devotion.”

In response, Charles made a poignant statement in which he paid respect to his “amazing” mother, saying he is “fully mindful” of Camilla’s intention for her to become his Queen Consort when he ascends to the throne.

While many hailed the action, Tom Bower, who is currently researching a book on Meghan, thinks the Sussexes’ silence has been deafening.

According to Tom, writing in Fabulous, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not sent any of the traditional congratulations or messages of allegiance to their family in London.

Prince William is said to be pleased with the news.

Tom goes on to say that Harry has never loved Camilla and even blames her for his mother’s failed marriage.

He writes: “Their insult was surely deliberate.

“It has been said by a number of people that Harry has always disliked Camilla and blamed her for wrecking his parents’ marriage.

“Perhaps the Sussexes’ deafening silence is Meghan’s way of declaring war.

“It is believed that she has never liked Camilla, and I am sure the feelings are reciprocated.”

Tom goes on to add that Camilla was “distrustful” about Meghan.

He thinks Meghan could have found it “difficult to accept” that she would give up her independence “to serve silently as a team player committed to the monarchy.”

His claim comes after a royal insider revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan will not join Charles on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following his coronation.

When Charles finally ascends the throne, a “slimmed-down monarchy,” according to a royal source, will be on display.

They speculated that only Prince William, Kate, and their children might join Charles and Camilla on the balcony when he becomes King.

When the Queen waved to huge crowds below the palace following her coronation in 1953, she was surrounded by her family and ladies of honour.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Charles wants his coronation to be “much cheaper” than Her Majesty’s, which cost £1.57 million – the equivalent of £46 million today.