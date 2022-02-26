Fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have congratulated them on receiving a top humanitarian award for their “distinguished public service” in the United States.

The President’s Award will be given to the pair during the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, which will be broadcast live online today.

Hundreds of Twitter users thanked and applauded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ahead of the ceremony.

One fan wrote: “Yes! They’re living their best lives and I’m so happy for them.”

Another said: “Harry and Meghan are like a city that is set on a hill that cannot be hidden and whose light keeps shining brighter to the chagrin of haters.

“Their works impact and are obvious to genuine lovers of humanity to see, hence the acknowledgment and association from good forces all over.”

While a third wrote: “OMFG!!! our faves are killing it in the USA!! Home where they belong!!”

And, a fourth said: “I’m so excited to see Meghan speak. She is always so inspirational.”