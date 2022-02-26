Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 07:49 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receives humanitarian award for their services in USA

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 07:49 pm
Meghan
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have congratulated them on receiving a top humanitarian award for their “distinguished public service” in the United States.

The President’s Award will be given to the pair during the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, which will be broadcast live online today.

Hundreds of Twitter users thanked and applauded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ahead of the ceremony.

One fan wrote: “Yes! They’re living their best lives and I’m so happy for them.”

Another said: “Harry and Meghan are like a city that is set on a hill that cannot be hidden and whose light keeps shining brighter to the chagrin of haters.

“Their works impact and are obvious to genuine lovers of humanity to see, hence the acknowledgment and association from good forces all over.”

While a third wrote: “OMFG!!! our faves are killing it in the USA!! Home where they belong!!”

And, a fourth said: “I’m so excited to see Meghan speak. She is always so inspirational.”

 

Read More

48 mins ago
Syeda Tuba opens up about marriage controversy with Aamir Liaquat

Following allegations by Aamir Liaquat, a well-known PTI MNA, that Syeda Tuba...
49 mins ago
Prince William gets into Ukraine-Russia politics

Prince William has become involved in international politics, it has been claimed...
1 hour ago
Top five evergreen songs of late singer Lata Mangeshkar

The veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar who was being admitted to the ICU...
1 hour ago
Queen Elizabeth cancels her virtual meetings due to Covid-19

As she isolates with Covid-19, Queen has been forced to cancel her...
1 hour ago
Why'd Shah Rukh Khan change his look?

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are spreading an unreleased photo of the actor on...
1 hour ago
Hrithik Roshan dating Saba Azad? confirms

Hrithik Roshan has been keeping his fans guessing about his relationship status for...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Republic of Azerbaijan
3 mins ago
Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide

February 26, 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide committed...
Ranveer Singh
5 mins ago
Ranveer Singh reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali shaped him as an actor

Ranveer Singh recently discussed his collaboration with famous filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali....
Prince Harry
23 mins ago
Prince Harry has been chastised for releasing his memoir at the same time as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry has been chastised for releasing his "very sensitive" book in...
Prince Harry
25 mins ago
Prince Harry criticises the United Kingdom of providing ‘insufficient information’ for bodyguard replacement

Prince Harry has chastised the UK High Court for failing to provide...
Adsence Ad 300X600