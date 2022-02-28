Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are interested in money, Experts

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, are’very money driven,’ according to royal expert Richard Mineards.

According to the Daily Mail, Richard Mineards told the Evening Standard that Meghan and Harry want to “earn a lot of money and do good things.”

Richard Mineards is currently employed by Harry and Meghan’s hometown newspaper, The Montecito Journal.

He stated that the royal couple are’very money driven’ and aspire to earn more than $12 million per year like their friend James Corden, host of The Late Late Show.

“They’ve obviously got their eye on the money,” the royal expert continued, “like their good friend James Corden, who now earns something like $12 million per season of The Late Late Show.”

Meghan and Harry resigned as senior royals in 2020 and relocated to California.

They have multi-million dollar deals with Spotify and Netflix.