Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 08:35 pm
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry making efforts to boost popularity in US, expert

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who left the royal family and came to the United States in 2020, are uninterested in persuading Britons and are making every effort to increase their popularity in the United States.

According to royal writer Rebecca English, the UK “is no longer their market” as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex focus their efforts on the United States.

This comes after the couple had another drop in UK poll ratings, while the rest of the Royal Family saw an increase.

Ms English responded when asked if the Sussexes care about their popularity in the United Kingdom: “The answer is unequivocally no when it comes to the Sussexes. For them, the UK is no longer a viable market. In the United States, they have bigger fish to fry.”

“It’s heartening to see how popular the other of the Royal Family members are. It is a struggle for them to remain relevant in the present era, but it appears to be succeeding.”

According to a JL Partners poll conducted for The Daily Mail this week, 41 percent of those polled saw the Duke of Sussex positively, while 54 percent viewed him negatively, giving him a net approval rating of -13 points.

In the same survey of 1054 UK people conducted on February 8, Meghan Markle was liked by 31% and despised by 61%, giving her a net approval of -30 points.

The couple’s public efforts to “befriend actual Hollywood icons,” according to royal writer Richard Eden, are an attempt to “increase popularity.”

