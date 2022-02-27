Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pay moving tributes to Ukrainians at the NAACP Awards

As they accepted the NAACP award on Saturday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid a heartfelt tribute to the people of Ukraine.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received the President’s Award at the NAACP Image Awards for their outstanding achievements and public service.

When Prince Harry accepted the award, he said, “‘We would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine, who urgently require our continued support as a global community.”

“I also echo the immense gratitude for tonight, both for this award and for this community for welcoming me so warmly,” he added.

They also discussed a variety of global issues and social injustices.

Meghan and Harry previously stated in a statement, “We Stand With The People Of Ukraine.”

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law, and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same,” the statement on their Archewell website reads.