Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 05:03 pm
‘Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Issue Statement on Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations’

British media has begun analysing the “silence of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry” just hours after Queen Elizabeth turned to social media to honour Accession Day, the monarch’s 70th anniversary of rule, and the commencement of her Platinum Jubilee.

While Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, and Duchess Camilla have used their social media accounts to honour the occasion, the Duchess and Duke of Sussex, who are residing in the United States after stepping down from their royal duties, have yet to comment.

The couple’s social media followers are confident that they will publish a statement congratulating the Queen soon.

They believe the couple named their daughter after the Queen less than a year ago, and nothing would prevent them from wishing the Queen on “Accession Day.”

