Meghan Markle and Prince Harry warn a “black eye” if Netflix does not give them more control over its content

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have threatened Netflix with a “black eye” in order to get more control over the streaming giant’s content.

According to media lawyer Barry Chase, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used the oldest trick in the book to get content control, telling Express UK, “They will want to safeguard the substance of whatever message they want to transmit.” That’s not something an entertainment firm is normally concerned with.”

“I would think that Harry and Meghan would have obtained more than the usual authority to control the actual content of what they’re producing because the message would have been so important to them.”

“And they would have had the leverage to bargain for more content control than would usually be the case in productions. People normally can’t do that.”

“Generally, if you want to produce for Netflix, Netflix holds the final content control hand – and they might formally with Harry and Meghan as well – but they certainly don’t want to end up with a black eye.”

“Let’s assume this is a four-year agreement or a five-year agreement with Harry and Meghan’s output, they certainly don’t want to get into a public spat over an attempt to control the content.”