Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 07:06 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry warn a “black eye” if Netflix does not give them more control over its content

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 07:06 pm
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry warn a “black eye” if Netflix does not give them more control over its content

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have threatened Netflix with a “black eye” in order to get more control over the streaming giant’s content.

According to media lawyer Barry Chase, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used the oldest trick in the book to get content control, telling Express UK, “They will want to safeguard the substance of whatever message they want to transmit.” That’s not something an entertainment firm is normally concerned with.”

“I would think that Harry and Meghan would have obtained more than the usual authority to control the actual content of what they’re producing because the message would have been so important to them.”

“And they would have had the leverage to bargain for more content control than would usually be the case in productions. People normally can’t do that.”

“Generally, if you want to produce for Netflix, Netflix holds the final content control hand – and they might formally with Harry and Meghan as well – but they certainly don’t want to end up with a black eye.”

“Let’s assume this is a four-year agreement or a five-year agreement with Harry and Meghan’s output, they certainly don’t want to get into a public spat over an attempt to control the content.”

Before concluding he claimed, “They would not want to have a spat that would inevitably spill out into the general press, over content control. So as a practical matter I think that Harry and Meghan have a lot of content control.”

Read More

22 mins ago
Royals are 'Concerned' as the Queen Elizabeth catches Covid and Harry's isolation is 'emphasised,' expert

According to an expert, members of the royal family are understandably "worried"...
29 mins ago
Inside Queen Elizabeth II's 'HMS Bubble' – tremendous sacrifices, pressures, and recent changes

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Queen's staff has done all...
29 mins ago
Saif Ali Khan spends quality time with kids in a perfect picture

The first birthday of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's kid...
39 mins ago
Queen Elizabeth receives good news amid battle with COVID-19

Late on Sunday, Britain's Queen Elizabeth received some much-needed good news, only...
42 mins ago
Inside the star-studded launch event of Kashmir Beats Season 2

Pakistani music can be obtained on a variety of platforms. Coke Studio,...
44 mins ago
Here's why Esha Deol decides to be part of upcoming crime thriller Rudra

Esha Deol, who will star in 'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness,'...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Will Smeed
8 mins ago
PSL 7: ‘PSL definitely allowed me to improve parts of my game,’ says Will Smeed

PSL 7: Will Smeed who is currently playing for the Quetta Gladiators,...
Janhvi Kapoor
10 mins ago
Janhvi Kapoor gives summer vibes in a yellow Saree!

Janhvi Kapoor's most recent outfit has us shouting "All hail to the...
WATCH: Aamir Liaquat enjoys a romantic date night with his wife Dania
19 mins ago
WATCH: Aamir Liaquat enjoys a romantic date night with his wife Syeda Dania Shah

Aamir Liaquat Hussian, who tied the knot for the third time, is...
Alia Bhatt
20 mins ago
Alia Bhatt recalls her early days audition when she was 9

Alia Bhatt, whose next film Gangubai Kathiawadi marks her first collaboration with...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600