Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 03:54 pm
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s special night out with Eugenie ended in disaster

In 2016, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went on a Halloween night out with Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Before the Duke and Duchess’ romance became public, the couple convened in Toronto, Meghan’s Canadian homeland, for a fun-filled night out.

The four went incognito in bizarre Halloween outfits to attend a gothic party.

Meghan remembered the night to Ellen DeGeneres, saying, “He came to see me in Toronto, and our friends and his niece Eugenie, and now her husband Jack, they came as well.”

On this night, Meghan and Harry’s love was also disclosed to the public. The writers of Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, detailed how the royals live “A call came in from one of Harry’s staff at Kensington Palace. It wasn’t a good report.”

The authors went on to say that the media had learned about their laid-back relationship and planned to broadcast it to the rest of the globe the next day.

 

