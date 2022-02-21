Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s US move sees change in ‘attitude’

Since migrating to the United States from the United Kingdom, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are believed to have “acquired an American mindset.”

According to royal analyst Kinsey Schofield, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new existence in the United States, which includes many multi-million dollar agreements, has changed their attitude.

Kinsey stated on GB News, “I genuinely feel like Meghan and Harry have adopted this American mindset, [it’s] ‘our way or the highway.'”

“Prince Harry, the people that are mentoring him and working with him throughout some of these issues, they are Americans and they don’t understand the proper way to communicate, and they don’t understand that element of respect.

“It seems like he has inherited the American attitude of, ‘it’s our way or the highway’, and I do feel like he probably did not mean it to come off that way.”