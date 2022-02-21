Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 05:34 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s US move sees change in ‘attitude’

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 05:34 pm
Meghan Markle

Since migrating to the United States from the United Kingdom, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are believed to have “acquired an American mindset.”

According to royal analyst Kinsey Schofield, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new existence in the United States, which includes many multi-million dollar agreements, has changed their attitude.

Kinsey stated on GB News, “I genuinely feel like Meghan and Harry have adopted this American mindset, [it’s] ‘our way or the highway.'”

“Prince Harry, the people that are mentoring him and working with him throughout some of these issues, they are Americans and they don’t understand the proper way to communicate, and they don’t understand that element of respect.

“It seems like he has inherited the American attitude of, ‘it’s our way or the highway’, and I do feel like he probably did not mean it to come off that way.”

 

Read More

20 mins ago
Chrissy Teigen and husband are planning for another pregnancy!

After a miscarriage in 2020, model Chrissy Teigen and her musician husband...
56 mins ago
Khloé Kardashian raises temperature as she donned a figure-hugging dress

Famed fashion mogul Khloé Kardashian leaves her Insta fam stunned as she...
57 mins ago
Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller shared the feelings she had on the Friend's Reunion

After her role as Monica Geller on the hit television show FRIENDS,...
1 hour ago
Deepika Padukone touches upon struggling days in industry alongside Katrina Kaif

One of Bollywood's highest-paid actresses Deepika Padukone talked about the struggling days...
2 hours ago
Ali Fazal is over the moon after huge success of his recent film 'Death On The Nile'

Indian actor Ali Fazal is overjoyed after his recent Hollywood film Death...
2 hours ago
Amna Ilyas explores herself as 'not lesbian'

Model and actress Amna Ilyas spilt the beans about her personal and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prince CHarles
3 mins ago
Jamal Edwards is honoured by Prince Charles

The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, has paid a heartfelt tribute to...
Family Day
6 mins ago
What’s open and closed Family Day in Windsor?

Ontarians will have more opportunity to honour the family on Monday, compared...
Diana
15 mins ago
Kristen Stewart bashed for ‘irresponsibly’ attempting to puke in her Diana role

An eating disorder charity condemned Kristen Stewart's comments about 'trying to puke'...
Alexandra Daddario
20 mins ago
Alexandra Daddario’s home targeted by a man with a loaded handgun

Alexandra Daddario's house was reportedly targeted by 'an enraged man' who refused...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600