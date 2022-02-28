Meghan Markle claims George Floyd’s death triggered “hundreds of unhealed wounds.”

Meghan Markle said in an impassioned speech alongside her husband, Prince Harry, that the tragic death of George Floyd “invoked centuries of unhealed wounds.”

They were at the NAACP Awards last night to accept the prestigious President’s Award, which was given to them in recognition of their distinguished public service.

Meghan addressed the tragedy as the married couple took the stage together at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California.

“And I couldn’t be more proud that we’re doing this work together,” she said. We relocated to California, my home state, shortly before George Floyd’s murder.

“For Black America, those nine minutes and 29 seconds transcended time, invoking centuries of our unhealed wounds. In the months that followed, as my husband and I spoke with the civil rights community, we committed ourselves and our organization, Archewell, to illuminating those who are advancing racial justice and progress.”