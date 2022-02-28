Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 04:34 pm
Meghan Markle claims George Floyd’s death triggered “hundreds of unhealed wounds.”

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle said in an impassioned speech alongside her husband, Prince Harry, that the tragic death of George Floyd “invoked centuries of unhealed wounds.”

They were at the NAACP Awards last night to accept the prestigious President’s Award, which was given to them in recognition of their distinguished public service.

Meghan addressed the tragedy as the married couple took the stage together at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California.

“And I couldn’t be more proud that we’re doing this work together,” she said. We relocated to California, my home state, shortly before George Floyd’s murder.

“For Black America, those nine minutes and 29 seconds transcended time, invoking centuries of our unhealed wounds. In the months that followed, as my husband and I spoke with the civil rights community, we committed ourselves and our organization, Archewell, to illuminating those who are advancing racial justice and progress.”

Her moving words came after former senior royal Harry addressed the audience, saying, “We share a commitment to a life of service, a responsibility to combat injustice, and a belief that the most often overlooked are the most important to listen to.”

George Floyd was an unarmed black man who died after police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes in Minneapolis.

He was assisting in the arrest of Floyd, who was suspected of using a forged $20 bill at a grocery store in the Minnesota city.

His death sparked worldwide protests and demonstrations against police brutality and institutional racism.

Chauvin was found guilty of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter and sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison.

He had finally broken his silence on the horrific events before being sentenced, briefly offering his condolences to Floyd’s loved ones.

The guilty verdict was viewed as a watershed moment in US policing history.

The NAACP Awards are an annual ceremony hosted by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in the United States that recognises outstanding performances in film, television, music, theatre, and literature.

Each year, honorary awards such as the President’s Award and the Hall of Fame Award are also given out.

 

