Meghan Markle defies established royal conventions by preferring to hug people: This is why

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s bride, who left the royal family with her husband and came to the United States to live a financially independent life in 2020, is more tactile than other royals and frequently hugs people rather than shaking heads.

Some body language specialists have expressed their thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex’s gesture, which breaches royal family traditions.

Judi James revealed the former Suits star’s addiction to a media outlet, saying, “A hug is the most intimate and emotional form of greeting ritual, with the body closeness and multi-sensual opportunity to see, hear, feel, and smell someone at the same time making it a way of creating a memorable imprint on other people.”

“For Meghan to use this as her distinctive way of greeting implies a wish to break through the conventional royal barriers of low-tactile, formal behaviour and be regarded as more impulsively loving, warm, and caring,” the expert continued.

Since they stepped down as the royal family’s senior working members in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have struggled to carve out their own niche in the US entertainment sector.