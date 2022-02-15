Meghan Markle ‘doesn’t care’ about the British public and has “no plans” to return

According to a royal biographer, Meghan Markle has no plans to return to the UK because she “just doesn’t care” about the British public’s feelings.

According to Tom Bower, the Duchess of Sussex, who lives in California with her husband Prince Harry, believes Britain is a “lost cause” and does not want to return because her popularity has dwindled.

“Meghan’s final destination is unclear,” the expert told the Sun, “but she clearly has the backing to make a move to shine as an American politician.”

“In parallel, Britain is a lost cause for the Sussexes. In truth, I suspect Meghan no longer cares whether she is welcome in London. She has no intention of returning.”