Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 08:04 pm
Meghan Markle employs THIS gesture to exert control over Prince Harry

Meghan Markle

According to a body expert, Meghan Markle is regulating Prince Harry’s behaviour.

Body Language Guy, a YouTube channel run by Jesus Enrique Rosas, has observed that the Duchess of Sussex employs subtle hand gestures to prevent Prince Harry from doing things she does not approve of, such as talking.

“Meghan and Harry were at the Wellchild Awards in 2019, and they were chatting to some of the families that were there,” he explained.

“And I believe this was the final family they spoke with because they were sitting along a wall, in the far corner, and that was the end of the movie.

“But Harry continued to speak to them in an engaging manner, and Meghan simply stands up and silently instructs Harry to stop and stand up using her body language.

“And this isn’t the first time she’s been captured on camera abruptly interrupting Harry.

“There’s the (Commonwealth Day 2019) video where she does exactly the same, or the red dress video (their visit to the Annual Salute to Freedom Gala in New York City, November 10, 2021) where she uses that hand cue to get Harry going and of course, the direct ‘shut your mouth’ in Oprah’s interview.”

 

