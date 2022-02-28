Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 07:10 pm
Meghan Markle is being bashed for being ‘creepy’ by ‘invading personal space.’

Meghan Markle was observed by a body language expert to frequently “invade personal space” of others through her invasive interactions.

According to Jesus Enrique Rosas, the Duchess of Sussex has a habit of making others “uncomfortable” by invading their “intimate” space by standing too close or touching them.

“You’re about to discover why these kinds of attitudes feel out of place and even creepy in most situations,” Rosas said.

“We have a lot of ways to communicate feelings, including words and signals,” he shared.

“There’s little doubt that touching is one of the most intense ways to convey an emotion or generate a connection with someone.”

Rosas continued, “It’s not that most of us don’t like to be touched but instead, it’s about how much can we tolerate when someone invades our personal and intimate space without permission.”

After looking through some of Meghan’s photos, he stated that one “can’t help but cringe” at the way the Duchess invades space.

“And this feels uncomfortable because it is a complete invasion of your intimate space,” Rosas said.

“If most people have a problem with being touched or being approached like this in such an intimate manner, then it can only mean that the person who does this is tone deaf or simply lacks social skills to grasp what does it mean to get closer to someone without permission,” he explained.

