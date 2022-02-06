Meghan Markle Missing: Where is Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle has been out of the headlines for a few weeks, while Prince Harry’s latest moves have gotten a lot of attention.

Fans believe the Duke has taken complete control of his connection with the royal family and other current issues.

Harry recently requested police protection in order to travel to his country and reportedly’reached out to his father’ for ‘friendly video conversations,’ but Meghan was nowhere to be seen to support his actions.

The Duke has even sparked anger by threatening to sue the Queen’s administration in order to obtain a judicial review of the decision to strip him of his UK police protection squad.

The Duke also provoked fury last week when he discussed mental health with BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux and tennis player Serena Williams as part of the Inner Work Day event.

“I, like you Alexi, experienced burnout and throughout that burnout literally going to the very end of everything I had,” he explained.

During the interview, Harry mentioned that he would want to see bosses provide staff time to improve their “mental fitness.”

Some Twitter users criticised Meghan’s husband, claiming he is in a privileged position.

Last week, Harry and Meghan’s partnerships with the streaming behemoths were again called into question, although the Duchess appeared to stay out of the fray.

There are no statements from the Duke and Duchess in the media on the Queen’s big day. They also did not publicly wish Kate Middleton a happy birthday.

Critics have begun to speculate about the Sussexes’ relationship, with some believing they are not on the same page because Harry is planning to travel to the UK with his family for the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service and the Queen’s Jubilee this summer, while Meghan has no such desire because she is focused on raising their children.

There are also rumours that she is planning something major and will return to the public with a boom. Whatever the case may be, many are curious as to where Meghan is and why she is avoiding the media.