Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 05:10 pm
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry embarrassed over Archie’s birth announcement

Meghan Markle

Buckingham Palace humiliated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by making not one, but two mistakes when announcing the birth of their first child, Archie.

With the advent of baby Archie, palace officials made mistakes due to confusions about his date of birth and who his parents were.

Meghan was first announced to be in labour on May 6, 2019, but the baby had already been born, and the Duchess of Sussex was resting at home.

To make matters worse, the Royal Family’s official website incorrectly identified Archie’s parents.

The new parents were incorrectly identified as Prince William and Kate Middleton.

While the error was corrected, observant fans were quick to detect it.

According to the statement: “Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Monday, May 6, at 05:26.

“He is the seventh in line to the throne and the first child of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

“Archie weighed 7lb 3oz during birth, and The Duke of Sussex was present.”

