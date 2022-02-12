Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 12:57 am
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘redefining ‘Sussex brand after royal snub

Meghan Markle

Experts warn that Meghan Markle will not sit back and let Prince Harry try to reinvent their image.

Kinsey Schofield, a royal analyst and public relations expert, made this remark in an interview with Express UK.

She began by noting, “Meghan will never sit back and let Prince Harry lead because their relationship is distinct and the two consider one other equal partners.”

“That doesn’t mean Meghan won’t find success and great press,” he adds.

When it comes to the success of the Sussex brand, Ms Schofield believes that reinventing it while keeping a “family image” may be the best course of action.

“She just has to continue to reinvent who the Sussexes are as a couple and family and break away from royal expectations,” she added before concluding.

