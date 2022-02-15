Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Meghan Markle revealed Prince Harry’s humiliating nickname in public

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle revealed Prince Harry’s humiliating nickname in public

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have beautiful pet names for each other, which they choose to keep hidden.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been in the United States for nearly two years, once revealed their nick names in public.

When Harry appeared on an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden last year, the two visited Los Angeles in a double decker bus.

During the episode, James called Meghan Markle to invite her to join in on the fun.

“Haz, how’s your tour of LA going?” Markle asked Corden at the moment, startling him.

