Meghan Markle reveals a ‘funny’ Valentine’s Day – and the gift they once gave her

It’s Valentine’s Day, and there’s little doubt Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be celebrating today.

The couple has been together for almost six years after meeting through a mutual acquaintance.

However, Meghan was unmarried on Valentine’s Day in 2015, the year before they met, while working as an actress on the hit TV legal drama Suits.

But that doesn’t mean she didn’t have big plans for Valentine’s Day; in fact, she disclosed the person to whom she was sending love on her lifestyle blog The Tig.

She penned: “I believe you should be your own Valentine. I believe you should prepare that gorgeous supper for just yourself, wear your favourite clothing, get yourself some flowers, and celebrate the self-love that sometimes gets muddied when we focus on what we don’t have.”

In the same post, she explained her plans for the day, which included “running amok through the streets of New York” while drinking pink cocktails and negotiating the snowy streets in her new shoes.

She also disclosed that the shoes were a Valentine’s Day gift from herself.

“Those shoes, by the way, were my gift to myself,” she continued.

“Because I’ve worked hard, because I’m not going to wait for someone else to buy me the things I want (and don’t want to), and because I want to treat myself as well as those closest to me.” “Because I’m my own amusing Valentine.”

Meghan closed The Tig in 2017, shortly before announcing her engagement to Harry.

However, it was reported last month that she was planning to restart the site after seeking to revive the trademark name.

According to legal records, LA lawyer Marjorie Witter Norman filed a fresh application to trademark the name in July of last year, writes the Daily Mail.

It was filed under the name Frim Fram Inc, a Delaware-based holding company linked to Meghan’s business manager Andrew Meyer.

Last year, a similar application filed in 2019 expired.

It’s a move that has fueled speculation that Meghan, who will step down as a working royal alongside Harry in March 2020, may re-launch the blog.

The Tig’s most popular piece was titled “How To Be Both,” and it featured Meghan’s candid opinions on how to balance “celebrity life” with “giving back” and her “day job.”

The 2,000-word essay was released in October 2016, months after she began dating Harry.

In another post that January, she described some of her own “unladylike” habits that she’d like to abandon as part of her New Year’s resolutions.