Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 08:00 pm
Meghan Markle speaks out amid speculation about her and Prince Harry’s new honour

Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who received the NAACP President Award, were overjoyed with the honour and expressed their gratitude.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were recognised for their outstanding public service and humanitarian efforts.

Meghan, who was not in the spotlight, said at the ceremony, “We are so deeply humbled to be here in the company of so many illustrious awardees.”

However, royal expert Angela Levin mocked the royal couple’s victory on Twitter, writing: “Archewell Foundation partners with NSSCP have created new honour Digital Civil Rights Award which it appears Harry and Meghan have won.”

“Aside from creating it, someone please tell me exactly what they’ve done for civil rights, not just talked about.”

According to Coolblackkind: “Oh my goodness, I’ve been waiting all day! I simply cannot wait. Our Meghan and Harry were completely appreciative and recognised. I adore the NAACP for doing this! Please, next, the Nobel Prize!”

Harry and Meghan, who are enjoying life in the United States with their children after leaving the royal service, used a portion of their speech to introduce the new NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award

 

 

