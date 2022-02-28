Meghan Markle steals the show as she makes her first public appearance in 2022 in a stunning gown

Meghan Markle wowed fans with her first public appearance of 2022 on Saturday, when she and her husband, Prince Harry, accepted the NAACP President’s Award.

The Duchess of Sussex chose an eye-catching bespoke silk gown for her first public appearance in 2022, looking out of this world in mesmerising gown designed by Christopher John Rogers.

The stunning blue ensemble, complete with elegant thigh split, asymmetrical neckline, and cascading silk train, stole the show from Prince Harry’s sweet wife.

Doria, Meghan’s mother, was also stunning in a figure-flattering ‘Fabiana Seamed Sheath Dress’ from Burberry, paired with black pointed-toe heels and an elegant updo. Prince Harry, on the other hand, looked dapper in a slick tuxedo.

The mother-of-two wore her glossy raven hair in voluminous curls swept to one side to complement her dress’s striking one-shoulder design.

Meghan’s fans took to social media to express their delight at her stunning appearance, with one writing: “”Now you can see where Megan got her good skin and looks from, what a gorgeous mother and daughter,” one person wrote, while another added, “Mama Doria!! Take a look at her tiny waist!! Gorgeous!”