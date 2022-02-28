Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 08:44 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Meghan Markle steals the show as she makes her first public appearance in 2022 in a stunning gown

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 08:44 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Meghan Markle wowed fans with her first public appearance of 2022 on Saturday, when she and her husband, Prince Harry, accepted the NAACP President’s Award.

The Duchess of Sussex chose an eye-catching bespoke silk gown for her first public appearance in 2022, looking out of this world in mesmerising gown designed by Christopher John Rogers.

The stunning blue ensemble, complete with elegant thigh split, asymmetrical neckline, and cascading silk train, stole the show from Prince Harry’s sweet wife.

Meghan Markle

Doria, Meghan’s mother, was also stunning in a figure-flattering ‘Fabiana Seamed Sheath Dress’ from Burberry, paired with black pointed-toe heels and an elegant updo. Prince Harry, on the other hand, looked dapper in a slick tuxedo.

The mother-of-two wore her glossy raven hair in voluminous curls swept to one side to complement her dress’s striking one-shoulder design.

Meghan’s fans took to social media to express their delight at her stunning appearance, with one writing: “”Now you can see where Megan got her good skin and looks from, what a gorgeous mother and daughter,” one person wrote, while another added, “Mama Doria!! Take a look at her tiny waist!! Gorgeous!”

Read More

27 mins ago
Selena Gomez ditched her heels for SAG Awards 2022

Selena Gomez, a singer and actress, ditched her heels at the SAG...
1 hour ago
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce: All you need to know!

The musician and rapper Kanye West now known as Ye definitely has...
1 hour ago
'Squid Game' wins three Awards in SAG 2022

Squid Game made history by becoming the first non-English-language series to be...
1 hour ago
Dame Helen Mirren will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 SAG Awards

Helen Mirren was presented with the SAG Life Achievement Award by actresses...
1 hour ago
Photos: Jannat Mirza looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Jannat Mirza is a gorgeous Pakistani fashion designer, actress, and Tik Tok...
1 hour ago
Benedict Cumberbatch learned Taxidermy for his role in The Power of the Dog

Actors are known for going to tremendous pains to immerse themselves in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Prince Andrew
5 mins ago
Why will the details of Prince Andrew’s sex abuse settlement never be made public?

Due to an antiquated law, the public may never understand the full...
'It has been tough, but I feel blessed,' says Santosh Shukla
11 mins ago
‘It has been tough, but I feel blessed,’ says Santosh Shukla

Everyone, even the entertainment sector, has been hit hard by the pandemic....
Hira Mani celebrates her cheery birthday with husband and kids
14 mins ago
Hira Mani celebrates her cheery birthday with husband and kids

Hira Mani, a stunning and energetic celebrity, recently celebrated her birthday at...
27 mins ago
Selena Gomez ditched her heels for SAG Awards 2022

Selena Gomez, a singer and actress, ditched her heels at the SAG...
Adsence Ad 300X600