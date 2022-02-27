Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 04:17 pm
Meghan Markle treasures her ‘actress’ identity: ‘She hasn’t given up,’ says the author

Meghan Markle

Even after retiring from acting, Meghan Markle wants to be known as a celebrity in the United States.

Professor Cele Otnes, a royal expert, tells Express.co.uk how the 42-year-old still ‘acts’ to win situations despite stepping down as senior royal.

the new type of celebrity she now enjoys

“Her actress identity is still very much alive for her,” said Professor Otnes.

“She hasn’t given up her actress identity.” “As a result, she acts a lot of the time,” she adds.

“I believe Meghan wishes to be regarded as a celebrity in the United States.” That’s her point of view. She was born in the city of Los Angeles. She had aspired to be an actress. “This is the field in which she has always wished to excel,” the expert continued.

Meghan appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ show in November to play embarrassing challenges on TV, followed by a discussion of her new life in Montecito.

 

