Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 03:13 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Meghan Markle’s Armani gown from her Oprah interview is now on exhibit at the Fashion Museum

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 03:13 am
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle’s Armani gown from her Oprah interview is now on exhibit at the Fashion Museum

Meghan Markle’s Armani gown from her Oprah interview will be displayed at the Fashion Museum Bath.

The gown has been named the 2021 Dress of the Year.

“There are moments in history that are all about the dress,” a spokesman said, “and Meghan’s Oprah interview was just such an occasion.”

“It’s well known that members of the Royal family frequently use outfits to send a message through their choice of style, colour, or motif,” the Fashion Museum said in a statement. “It was reported that the Duchess chose a dress with a lotus flower design because of the flower’s symbolic association with rebirth, self-regeneration, and spiritual enlightenment, and its ability to flourish despite seemingly challenging conditions.”

“Meghan’s wrap dress by Armani, worn to showcase a divine pregnancy, framed the Duchess in black against the bountiful landscaping of Tyler Perry’s Hollywood garden. This look now, through sheer association with a viral television moment, is firmly engrained in our pop culture psyche.”

 

Read More

5 hours ago
Even in the face of criticism, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew may retain their Duke titles

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, who have been nominated as Counsellors of...
5 hours ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s Dance moves sets the Internet on fire

Alizeh Shah latest Dance moves has taken the internet by storm. Alizeh has 3.6...
5 hours ago
'Saba Qamar is getting married,' reveals Anoushey Ashraf

Vj and host Anoushey Ashraf, recently appeared on Tabish Hashmi's show, 'To...
6 hours ago
Photos: Ayeza Khan looks gorgeous in her recent pictures

Ayeza Khan is a talented, gorgeous, and accomplished Pakistani actress and model....
6 hours ago
Billie Eilish pauses her performance in New York City to ensure the safety of the audience

During one of her weekend gigs at Madison Square Garden, Billie Eilish...
6 hours ago
Princess Diana's advice to Prince William on his first day of school – and his brilliant response

Even if you are the heir to the British throne, the first...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kate Middleton
4 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: During her first royal engagement in Denmark, Kate Middleton prefers the slide over the stairs

During her first engagement of her Denmark tour on Tuesday, Kate Middleton...
Galaxy S22 Ultra
19 mins ago
Caviar unveils limited edition designs for the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S22 series earlier this month, and Russian luxury...
Rehman Malik
19 mins ago
Former interior minister and senior PPP leader Rehman Malik Passes Away

Former interior minister & senior PPP leader Rehman Malik passes away. He...
vivo Y15
33 mins ago
Vivo Y15 Price in Pakistan and Full Specifications

The vivo Y15 is an upcoming smartphone in Pakistan that is projected...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600