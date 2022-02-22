Meghan Markle’s Armani gown from her Oprah interview is now on exhibit at the Fashion Museum

Meghan Markle’s Armani gown from her Oprah interview will be displayed at the Fashion Museum Bath.

The gown has been named the 2021 Dress of the Year.

“There are moments in history that are all about the dress,” a spokesman said, “and Meghan’s Oprah interview was just such an occasion.”

“It’s well known that members of the Royal family frequently use outfits to send a message through their choice of style, colour, or motif,” the Fashion Museum said in a statement. “It was reported that the Duchess chose a dress with a lotus flower design because of the flower’s symbolic association with rebirth, self-regeneration, and spiritual enlightenment, and its ability to flourish despite seemingly challenging conditions.”

We're excited to announce that a #GiorgioArmani dress as worn by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has been chosen by @Dazed magazine’s Ibrahim Kamara and Gareth Wrighton as #DressOfTheYear 2021! ✨ Read the full press release on our website https://t.co/maWhnSHohI pic.twitter.com/OZizJuNrq8 — Fashion Museum Bath (@Fashion_Museum) February 22, 2022

“Meghan’s wrap dress by Armani, worn to showcase a divine pregnancy, framed the Duchess in black against the bountiful landscaping of Tyler Perry’s Hollywood garden. This look now, through sheer association with a viral television moment, is firmly engrained in our pop culture psyche.”