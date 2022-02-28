Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 10:02 pm
Meghan Markle's extraordinary meeting with the Queen and Prince Charles: she was greeted as a "daughter"

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 10:02 pm
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle, who left the royal family and moved to the United States in 2020, had a ‘extraordinary’ meeting with Queen Elizabeth prior to her and Prince Harry’s surprise decision to step down as senior working royals.

The fallout and subsequent events were discussed in a Channel 5 documentary, ‘Harry & Meghan vs the Monarchy,’ which aired on Sunday and featured royal experts who shed light on Megxit.

In the show, royal commentator Ashely Pearson shared her knowledge about Meghan’s first meeting with Harry’s grandmother.

“The meeting went extremely well,” the expert claimed. It actually ran over, which is unusual given how the Queen keeps her schedule.”

“Meghan was greeted warmly. What’s not to like about her? She’s articulate, bright, intelligent, well-spoken, beautiful, and elegant.”

In her Oprah interview, the Duchess described her meeting with the Queen as taking place at Royal Lodge.

Meghan added that she and Harry were going there for lunch and were joined by the Queen, who had just finished a church service in nearby Windsor.

“I thought genuinely that’s what happens outside, that’s part of the fanfare,” Meghan told the US TV host. “I didn’t think that’s what happens inside.”

Ashely Pearson also commented on Meghan and Charles’ meeting, saying, “Charles famously adored Meghan.” “The first meeting went extremely well.”

According to the commentator, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s sweetheart, was welcomed “as a daughter” when she met Charles.

