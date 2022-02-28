Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 09:19 pm
Meghan Markle’s extraordinary meeting with the Queen and Prince Charles: she was greeted as a “daughter”

When Princess Charlotte wears a tiara in public for the first time, it will be a historic moment.

But when is that going to happen? Royal fans will have to wait and see if the six-year-old – the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s second child – follows in the footsteps of her mother, or perhaps her great aunt, Princess Anne. HELLO! looks into it further… ‘accepted as a daughter’

There’s a chance we’ll see Princess Charlotte wear a tiara for the first time on her wedding day. While there are no hard and fast rules, the majority of royal women, including Kate and Meghan Markle, do not wear an elaborate headpiece until their marriage ceremony.

It should be noted that both Duchesses inherited their titles rather than being born into the royal family. Princess Eugenie, who was born into royalty, was not seen wearing a tiara until her October 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank, and her older sister, Princess Beatrice, followed suit when she married in July 2020. The Yorks, on the other hand, are not working members of the royal family, whereas Charlotte and the sisters are.

Charlotte may then follow in the footsteps of Princess Anne and Princess Margaret, the Queen’s sister, who both wore tiaras before their weddings.

Anne, the monarch’s only daughter, wore a tiara for the first time at the age of 17, and again for her 21st birthday photograph. Charlotte may be following a tradition by wearing her first tiara in a portrait to commemorate a significant occasion, such as her 18th or 21st birthday.

It’s also worth noting that as working royals, Anne and Margaret wore their tiaras on a regular basis. With the monarchy becoming more streamlined, Charlotte is likely to begin representing her grandfather, Prince Charles, and father, Prince William, at royal events such as state banquets as a young woman.

But according to HELLO!’s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey: “While there is a possibility that we could see Princess Charlotte wear a tiara before marriage, like Princess Anne, it seems unlikely in this day and age. Members of the royal family no longer wear tiaras for public events such as film premieres or charity dinners. “Tiaras are usually reserved for state banquets, the Queen’s annual Diplomatic Corps reception and for Her Majesty, the State Opening of Parliament.”esenting her grandfather, Prince Charles, and father Prince William, as a young woman at royal events, such as state banquets.

One of the most pressing concerns about Charlotte’s future debut tiara is the design she will select.

The Cartier Halo tiara is without a doubt the front-runner. It was worn by Princess Margaret and Princess Anne as young women, but it was most notably worn by Charlotte’s mother Kate at her wedding to Prince William in 2011.

 

