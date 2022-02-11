Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 10:12 pm
Meghan Markle’s ‘foot-stamping rant’ has upset Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton was reportedly “very disturbed” by Meghan Markle’s “foot-stamping rant” toward a member of staff.

Insiders disclosed to royal author Tom Quinn an alleged incident in which Meghan thought she was not being treated equally in comparison to Kate when she and her husband Prince Harry lived at Kensington Palace.

Quinn stated to the Daily Star: “Meghan and Harry were living in Nottingham Cottage, which is perhaps the only part of the house that you could honestly say is very modest.

“As a result, I believe Meghan was reminded that she was, in a sense, second place or the runner-up.

“So, when Harry and Will were together, and sometimes Meghan and Kate as well, because there was this tension every now and then, Meghan famously lost her anger in front of Kate with a member of Kate’s staff.”

“And it was that episode, I was informed by someone who was there, that was particularly uncomfortable because Meghan had lost it with this person.”

“The reason she lost it with Kate’s member of staff was that she, Meghan, didn’t feel this person was paying her the attention she deserved.”

“It was almost as though that single encounter embodied Meghan’s difficulty, that she’s a Princess and she’s number two.”

“She was very successful, going into this strange atmosphere where people behave towards you based on where you are in the position of who becomes King or Queen next, that’s just alien to her,” he added.

“From what I’ve heard, there were raised voices and foot-stamping.”

“Meghan asked this individual, I know who it was but can’t say who because it will reveal my source, who works for Kate and was basically requested to do something by Meghan and replied, ‘I’m really sorry I can’t do that because I work for Kate.'”

“And Meghan thought she had been little put in her place, because when you become a Princess, you kind of think that servants, when you ask them, will put you in your place.”

“She (Kate) was shocked, she was really unhappy because she’s really fond of this specific member of staff, and she thought Meghan almost bowling this person out was utterly inappropriate.”

“She’s very sensitive to not being treated with the same respect that she believes Kate gets, so she can respond negatively and won’t take it lying down.”

