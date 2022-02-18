Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022.
Meghan Markle's influence can be seen in Prince Harry's diet adjustment. – Expert

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle famously wrote about her love of all things food in her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, before becoming a member of the Royal Family. Meghan has already shared her love of food with her admirers, including pasta, cheese, and Tignanello wine, but the Duchess is also known for her healthy lifestyle. Since marrying Meghan Markle in 2018 and relocating to the United States a few years ago, it appears Prince Harry has changed some of his lifestyle choices for the better.

Prince Harry, now a citizen of the United States, is said to have abandoned the unhealthy foods of his youth in favour of a more “California lifestyle.”
“In recent years, it’s been stated Harry has renounced junk food, like pizza, and is now embracing the Californian lifestyle by eating healthier meals, like plenty of fruit, and sipping on green smoothies,” said behavioural analyst Darren Stanton on behalf of Coffee Friend.

“Meghan, on the other hand, eats pasta and plenty of parmesan cheese, particularly homemade dishes she can whip up in the kitchen, the recipes for which she previously shared on her blog.”

“Meghan appears to be extremely adventurous, and she demonstrates this in the kitchen, where she is passionate about creating and testing out different recipes, demonstrating her openness to new options and change.”

Meghan is said to be health-conscious, and she has spoken about her fondness of the California staple green juice.

“It’s easy to slip into the trap of running for a coffee when you hit that 4pm lull,” she stated to Today a few years ago.

“However, blending some apple, kale, spinach, lemon, and ginger in my Vitamix in the morning and bringing it to work gives me a lot better kick than a cup of espresso.”

Despite her health-conscious demeanour, Meghan has previously expressed a fondness for fine dining.

Mr. Stanton continued, saying: “Meghan is known to eat vegan and gluten-free meals during the week because she is conscious of what she eats and wants to live a healthy lifestyle, as do many others in California.

“She’s happy to push the boat out and indulge in activities she’d normally shun on the weekend – her capacity to relax customary patterns indicates her ability to be flexible and have fun while yet keeping discipline.

“This idea lends well to Meghan’s demeanour, in which she has a sense of seriousness about her, but is not afraid to let her hair down – and we see snatches of this when she is shown smiling and joking beside Harry.”

 

