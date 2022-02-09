Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 02:08 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Meghan Markle’s inspiring words for singles on Valentine’s Day

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 02:08 am
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle’s inspiring words for singles on Valentine’s Day

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary in May, but Meghan provided some encouraging advice for “singletons” on Valentine’s Day in 2015 while she was single.

The future princess wrote in a blog post for her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig: “I believe you should be your own Valentine. I believe you should cook that wonderful supper even if it’s just for yourself, dress up in your favourite clothing, get yourself some flowers, and celebrate the self-love that often gets muddied when we focus on what we don’t have.”

At the time, the former Suits star shared her plans for the most romantic day of the year, revealing that she would be “running amok around the streets of New York” with her friends, drinking pink cocktails and negotiating the cold streets in her new shoes.

Meghan added the following to her accessories: “Those shoes, by the way, were a present from myself. Because I’ve worked hard, because I’m not going to wait for someone else to buy me the things I want (and don’t want to), and because I want to treat myself as well as those closest to me. Because I am my own unique and amusing Valentine.”

She concluded her post by emphasising the importance of self-love: “Whether you’ll be with a special someone, with friends, or on your own on Saturday (or any other day), be kind to yourself. Treat yourself, honour yourself, and celebrate yourself. Be your own lovely, adoring, treasured, and amusing Valentine. You’ve earned it.” What a lovely gesture!

Meghan and Prince Harry generally spend Valentine’s Day alone, but last year was extra memorable because the pair announced they were expecting their second child.

The news was followed by a stunning black-and-white portrait of the couple taken by photographer and friend Misan Harriman, which showed Meghan with her head on Harry’s lap while cradling her baby belly.

The announcement echoed Princess Diana’s pregnancy announcement with Prince Harry on Valentine’s Day in 1984.

Lilibet, Harry and Meghan’s daughter, was born on June 4, 2021, in Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, marking the Sussexes’ first child.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
WATCH: Alizeh Shah flaunts her hair like a true diva

Alizeh Shah, an actress and social media sensation who was in the...
3 hours ago
Coke Studio 14 latest song 'Pasoori' is perfect for expressing anxiety

Coke Studio 14 has released its sixth song, "Pasoori" featuring Ali Sethi...
3 hours ago
Kim Kardashian reveals the truth about her divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, who has filed for divorce from Kanye West, has disclosed...
3 hours ago
Syeda Tuba Aamir announces that she is taking Khula from Aamir Liaquat Hussain after 14 month of separation

Syeda Tuba Amir filed’s Khula from Aamir Liaquat after a long separation...
3 hours ago
Prince Harry has sparked a backlash when his job advice became a laughingstock

Prince Harry has received a lot of flak for his statements about...
4 hours ago
How 'penniless' Prince Philip won the heart of Queen Elizabeth II

In his heyday, Prince Philip was described as a "Greek god" who...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prince William
9 mins ago
Prince William lands in Dubai for his first visit to the UAE

Prince William has arrived in Dubai for a 24-hour tour to promote...
Meghan Markle
16 mins ago
Meghan Markle has been compared to “Wallis Simpson taking the golden prince.”

Meghan Markle has been dubbed the "Wallis Simpson stealing golden prince" by...
22 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘courting’ celebs in preparation for a Hollywood takeover

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of courting Hollywood stars...
Sudan arrests leading anti-coup bloc figures
1 hour ago
Sudan arrests leading anti-coup bloc figures

KHARTOUM, Feb 9, 2022 (AFP) - Sudanese security agents arrested Wednesday two leading...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600