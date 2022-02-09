Meghan Markle’s inspiring words for singles on Valentine’s Day

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary in May, but Meghan provided some encouraging advice for “singletons” on Valentine’s Day in 2015 while she was single.

The future princess wrote in a blog post for her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig: “I believe you should be your own Valentine. I believe you should cook that wonderful supper even if it’s just for yourself, dress up in your favourite clothing, get yourself some flowers, and celebrate the self-love that often gets muddied when we focus on what we don’t have.”

At the time, the former Suits star shared her plans for the most romantic day of the year, revealing that she would be “running amok around the streets of New York” with her friends, drinking pink cocktails and negotiating the cold streets in her new shoes.

Meghan added the following to her accessories: “Those shoes, by the way, were a present from myself. Because I’ve worked hard, because I’m not going to wait for someone else to buy me the things I want (and don’t want to), and because I want to treat myself as well as those closest to me. Because I am my own unique and amusing Valentine.”

She concluded her post by emphasising the importance of self-love: “Whether you’ll be with a special someone, with friends, or on your own on Saturday (or any other day), be kind to yourself. Treat yourself, honour yourself, and celebrate yourself. Be your own lovely, adoring, treasured, and amusing Valentine. You’ve earned it.” What a lovely gesture!

Meghan and Prince Harry generally spend Valentine’s Day alone, but last year was extra memorable because the pair announced they were expecting their second child.

The news was followed by a stunning black-and-white portrait of the couple taken by photographer and friend Misan Harriman, which showed Meghan with her head on Harry’s lap while cradling her baby belly.

The announcement echoed Princess Diana’s pregnancy announcement with Prince Harry on Valentine’s Day in 1984.

Lilibet, Harry and Meghan’s daughter, was born on June 4, 2021, in Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, marking the Sussexes’ first child.