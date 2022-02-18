Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 11:29 pm
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle’s ‘luxurious’ bathroom in her £11.2m property looks like a ‘top five-star hotel.’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will relocate to the United States in March 2020, after stepping down from their roles as working members of the Royal Family. They bought their £11.2 million property in the Montecito neighbourhood, where they are raising their two-year-old son Archie and their eight-month-old daughter Lilibet. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have done house interviews via Zoom, they have occasionally provided glances into their Californian property.

They also granted Time Magazine an interview in the run-up to the US presidential election in 2020, which took place in their rear garden, which spans 7.38 acres and is framed by trees such as pines and cypresses.

QS Supplies, on the other hand, has offered Express.co.uk with digital 360-degree walkthroughs of Meghan and Harry’s luxury bathroom.
The glistening snapshot captures the attraction of Meghan and Harry’s property.
“Celebrities like Harry and Meghan spend much of their time doing the same things as the rest of us: sleeping, eating, and resting at home,” a QS supplies spokeswoman told Express.co.uk.

However, the difference is that they get to perform these everyday tasks in more luxurious surroundings than the rest of us. “Bathrooms become large luxurious spaces that wouldn’t be out of place in a top five-star hotel. “But apart from a glimpse here and there through Instagram, a celebrity bathroom is usually off-limits to most of us, until now. “QS supplies reconstructed the bathroom of Harry and Meghan as an incredibly detailed floor plan, in a digital render and 360 walkthrough.”

The bathroom of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be seen in the 360-degree walkthrough to have a built-in bath beside the window, a fireplace, a tiled floor, and an L-shaped counter.

But what about the rest of the house?

The Sussexes’ Italian-inspired villa has a games area, a gym, a library, a wine cellar, a theatre, and other amenities.

Not to mention its ideal position in Montecito, California’s tranquil surroundings.

Their home is an 18,000-square-foot Mediterranean-style villa with nine bedrooms and sixteen bathrooms that has been dubbed “The Chateau of Riven Rock” by locals.

Archie is said to play in the grounds of their 7.4-acre property on a regular basis, while being guarded by a squad of security guards.

“There’s a cool playhouse in their property, and Archie likes racing around the lawn with the dogs,” a source told American OK Magazine.

“He’s at an age where he can’t sit still.”

 

