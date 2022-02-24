Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-star became the Duchess’ laughingstock for THIS reason

Patrick J Adam, Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-star and on-screen boyfriend, has shared a humorous anecdote from his time with the Duchess.

The two, who portrayed protagonists in the legal drama show, had to perform a sequence in which Patrick was naked.

Patrick has now revealed to Entertainment Tonight how the Duchess of Sussex made fun of him during and after the scene.

“She was definitely at the performance where I was naked, and she had a great time making fun of me afterwards.”

“Perhaps she’d prefer a repeat performance,” he joked.

Meanwhile, Patrick is gearing up for his Broadway debut next month as the lead in Take Me Out, and he expresses his desire for Meghan to attend his performance.

“I’d love for Meghan to come and see the show with me. I’m sure I’ll give her an invitation “He went on.

Meghan stopped from performing after Suits and married Prince Harry in 2018.