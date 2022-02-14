Meghan Markle’s unforgettable Valentine’s Day words

Meghan Markle has given some timeless words for her followers to enjoy Valentine’s Day, stating that “you don’t have to be in a partnership” to have a good time on the lovers’ day.

Whether in a relationship or not, the Duchess of Sussex recommended followers to buy clothes, champagne, and gifts in order to have a memorable evening.

Back in 2015, the former Suits star gave lifestyle advice for her fans on her now-defunct blog ‘The Tig.’

The classic words of Prince Harry’s sweet heart are reviving as millions of Britons exchange gifts and go on date evenings with their lovers on Valentine’s Day.

Meghan and Harry will be celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary in May, although the princess was just separated from her ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, in 2015. “I think you need to be your own Valentine,” she wrote at the time.

“I think you need to cook that wonderful dinner even if it’s just you, wear your favourite clothing, buy yourself some flowers, and celebrate the self-love that sometimes gets muddied when we focus on what we don’t have,” she concluded.

Meghan Markle disclosed her intentions for the most romantic day of the year at the time, saying she’d be “running amok around the streets of New York” with her friends, drinking pink drinks and navigating the snowy streets in her new shoes, “which were my gift to myself.”

“Because I’ve worked hard, because I’m not going to wait for someone else to buy me the things I want (and don’t want to), and because I want to treat myself as well as those closest to me.” Because I am my own unique and amusing Valentine.”

Meghan concluded her speech by emphasising the need of self-love: “Whether you’ll be flying with a special someone, with pals, or on your own (or in any other capacity),

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle traditionally spend Valentine’s Day as a couple in private.