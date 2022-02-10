Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 01:13 am
Meghan Markle’s Valentine’s Day advise for singles revealed

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle’s wise and sensible advise for singles on Valentine’s Day has just been revealed.

Meghan’s old lifestyle blog, The Tig, which has since been shuttered, received the advise.

One of its Valentine’s Day updates contains a kind reminder for anyone who is struggling, which reads, “I think you need to be your own Valentine.””

“I believe you should prepare that wonderful supper for just yourself, wear your favourite clothing, get yourself some flowers, and celebrate the self-love that sometimes gets jumbled when we focus on what we don’t have. Love yourself, pamper yourself, honour yourself, and rejoice in yourself. Be your own lovely, adoring, treasured, and amusing Valentine. You’ve earned it.”

She also mentioned one of her largest purchases near the wedding, admitting, “Those shoes, by the way, were my gift to myself.”

“Because I’ve worked hard, because I’m not going to wait for someone else to buy me the things I want (and don’t want to), and because I want to treat myself as well as those closest to me.”

 

