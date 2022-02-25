Adsence Ad 160X600
Mehar Bano got engaged to Shahrukh Kazim Ali
Pakistani actress Mehar Bano, said “Yes!” as she got engaged to Shahrukh Kazim Ali in an intimate engagement ceremony. Their wonderful, loved-up engagement pictures are circulating on social media.
In the pictures, the lovebirds can be seen exchanging engagement rings with smiles.
Check out the glimpses of their engagement ceremony!
In the adorable pictures, the Churail actress can be seen dolled-up in a beautiful white ensemble while her fiance, Shahrukh Kazim seen dressed in a grey suit, looks lovely together holding their hands and giving us some major couple goals.
