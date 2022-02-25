Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 11:18 pm
Mehar Bano got engaged to Shahrukh Kazim Ali

Pakistani actress Mehar Bano, said “Yes!” as she got engaged to Shahrukh Kazim Ali in an intimate engagement ceremony. Their wonderful, loved-up engagement pictures are circulating on social media.

In the pictures, the lovebirds can be seen exchanging engagement rings with smiles.

Check out the glimpses of their engagement ceremony!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by dulha dulhan (@dulhadulhaan)

In the adorable pictures, the Churail actress can be seen dolled-up in a beautiful white ensemble while her fiance, Shahrukh Kazim seen dressed in a grey suit, looks lovely together holding their hands and giving us some major couple goals.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by dulha dulhan (@dulhadulhaan)

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

