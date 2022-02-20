Menswear on a turning tide

The world of fashion is rethinking men's clothing as a portal of individualistic expression, ready to embrace the delicate nuances of this stylistic wave.

The Denim Reimagined

We’ve seen distressed denim, patched work, and yarn-dyed denim. This time around, fashion houses ranging from Heron Preston to Kenzo, all have donned embellished total-denim looks. This denim monogram brocade dotted with flowers at Louis Vuitton steals the show for us.

The Structure

From extravagantly large shoulder silhouettes to geometrically perfect precision cuts, it’s the year for big silhouettes. Plenty of designers from Casablanca, Dolce & Gabbana, and Prada have put colourful big-shouldered options on the runway this season and we love it.

The Woven

Gigantic, long scarves are trending. Consider a hand-crochet piece from Kiko Kostadinov, or an even better option would be to tell your grandmother to whip out those knitting needles. It’s woven textile season all year round.

The Ironic

Get in loser. We’re going back to a 2000-esque Crayola infused fever dream. It’s enthusiastic, it’s genuine, it’s pure. It’s maybe a little bit naïve. The childlike sense of naïveté was seen in several runways but Moschino’s took us all the way.

The Luminaire

Category is – The multicoloured cathedrals of lights you’ll find during night-time festivals! Interpreting light therapy in clothes, Dolce & Gabbana encrusted a millennial silhouette with a delectable crystal affair. Menswear is to shine this season.

The Solids

It’s loud, simple, and just timeless. And it’s trending. Even the ol’ varsity look is getting a plainer revamp. Don a yellow and black for a taxi look this spring or do the classic ex-convict in style, just like this take by Angus Cloud aka Fez from HBO sensation Euphoria.

The Wilder

Nothing says springtime like the wilderness. Whether it’s printed, embroidered or downright painted, natural motifs are in. Straight from Hussain Rehar’s closet comes this colourful warbler comparative ensemble, and it steals the spotlight!

The Desi Contemporary

Straight from Faraz Manan’s spring 2022 collection comes an array of chic ensembles that collate the worlds of Desi and Formal contemporary into one polished attire worthy of a presence in a Spanish royal court and a stroll in the street – it serves an apt look for almost every occasion.

The Ceremonial

Layers and Panels incorporating minimalist yet illustrious embroideries all brought together by a soft palette that effortlessly transcends into high fashion. Desi regal has never been better and continues to evolve this season. Get experimental with it!