Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 04:57 pm
Michael Jackson “told me I could sing,” according to Kanye West

Kanye West

In an uncovered video, the 44-year-old is seen discussing his first meeting with the late singer and how he was encouraged to pursue music.

Michael Jackson, who died in 2009, was a big supporter of Kanye West’s music career.

In an uncovered video, the 44-year-old is seen discussing his first meeting with the late singer and how he was encouraged to pursue music.

“I believe Michael was the one who implanted that battery in my back so I could do ‘808s,'” he explained. “I played ‘Good Life’ for him, and he was like, ‘Who is that singing right there?'” ‘I like your voice.’ My voice was heard. He pumped me up.”

“Next thing y’all know, y’all had me [sings]: ‘In the night, I hear them talk’ [laughs]. I was like ‘Michael Jackson told me I could sing, fuck all y’all.’”

Kanye later launched 808s & Heartbreak, an album inspired by Michael Jackson.

 

