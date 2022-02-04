Michele Morrone, from 365 Days, makes his Bollywood debut with Jacqueline Fernandez.

According to Variety, Italian actor Michele Morrone of 365 Days fame is scheduled to make his Indian debut with Race 2 star Jaqueline Fernandez. Morone will appear in the music video for the song Mud Mud Ke, which was written by Tony Kakkar and features Neha Kakkar. The song will be the label’s first foreign collaboration, and the music video will be released on February 12th.

Morrone, who rose to prominence after the release of his Polish erotic film 365 Days, said of his debut, “I’m delighted about foraying into the music sector in India.” It’s nice to be greeted with such warmth. I enjoy challenges, and Mud Mud Ke provided one that piqued my interest. I’m thrilled to be working with Desi Music Factory. “I’d want to thank the people of India for their patience as I made my Indian debut.”

“What an exciting time this is for Indian music,” Fernandez, who is of Sri Lankan ancestry, added. I’m excited for Michele’s Indian debut, and I’m confident he’ll be well received by the audience. It reminds me of how warmly India has welcomed me. I’m confident Michele’s arrival in India will be no different. I’d like to thank the viewers and fans for their support, and we hope to provide you all a memorable song.”

“I’m pleased to be welcome 365 Days sensation Michele Morrone to the Indian music market with Mud Mud Ke,” said Anshul Garg, CEO of Desi Music Factory. 2022 is about exploring territory that we’ve had our eye on for a long time. We have Tony Kakkar, the hit machine, and Neha Kakkar, the queen of music, leading the charge of music, and one of the sexiest couples starring the song.”

