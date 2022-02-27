Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 04:09 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Milla Jovovich, who was born in Ukraine, is ‘heartbroken’ over Russia’s invasion

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 04:09 pm
Milla Jovovich,

Milla Jovovich, who was born in Ukraine, is ‘heartbroken’ over Russia’s invasion

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Milla Jovovich, the actress, spoke out on Friday about Russia’s ongoing invasion of her home country, Ukraine.

Jovovich took to Instagram to share a lengthy message, writing, “My country and people are being bombed.” Friends and family have gone into hiding.

“My blood and my roots come from both Russia and Ukraine,” the Zoolander actress continued, writing, “My blood and my roots come from both Russia and Ukraine.” I’m torn as I watch the horror unfold, the country being destroyed, families being displaced, their entire lives lying in charred shards around them.”

“I remember the war in my father’s homeland of former Yugoslavia and the stories my family tells of the trauma and terror they endured,” Jovovich continued.

“War. There is always war. Leaders who are incapable of bringing about peace. Imperialism’s never-ending juggernaut. “And the people always pay in bloodshed and tears,” she continued, adding a link to help people in Ukraine.

Jovovich, 46, was born in Kyiv, Ukraine, to a Russian mother and a Serbian father, and spent her childhood in Moscow, Russia.

After that, the family relocated to London before settling in Los Angeles.

 

Read More

17 mins ago
Wendy Williams raises concerns after failing to attend doctor's appointments

Wendy Williams' health issues have worried close friends, as she avoids doctor...
20 mins ago
Linda Evangelista removes her mask for the first time since discussing botched surgery

Linda Evangelista, a former supermodel, doesn't want to hide anymore and was...
7 hours ago
Five letters that became a worldwide sensation

Many of us are already addicted to the game, whereas others are...
7 hours ago
F.R.I.E.N.D.S, the ultimate solution to your worries!

Karachi: Picture this – You are sitting on your couch with a...
7 hours ago
Uncharted

You may or may not have played the game, but Uncharted caters...
7 hours ago
People versus celebrities: Where does one draw the line

Becoming a journalist requires developing an unbiased point of view on most...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Deadlock persists among oppositon leaders on no-confidence motion, claims Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Shiekh Rashid said on Sunday that there persists...
5 mins ago
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady commemorate their 13th wedding anniversary with heartfelt messages

Gisele Bundchen and NFL legend Tom Brady have been married for 13...
Russian
7 mins ago
Watch Video: A brave Ukrainian man speaks with armed Russian soldiers

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth day, rumours have...
9 mins ago
BTS has unveiled a new fashion house collaboration with a high-end American brand

BTS has officially collaborated with Nordstrom, an American luxury department store. The...
Adsence Ad 300X600