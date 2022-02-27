Milla Jovovich, who was born in Ukraine, is ‘heartbroken’ over Russia’s invasion

Milla Jovovich, the actress, spoke out on Friday about Russia’s ongoing invasion of her home country, Ukraine.

Jovovich took to Instagram to share a lengthy message, writing, “My country and people are being bombed.” Friends and family have gone into hiding.

“My blood and my roots come from both Russia and Ukraine,” the Zoolander actress continued, writing, “My blood and my roots come from both Russia and Ukraine.” I’m torn as I watch the horror unfold, the country being destroyed, families being displaced, their entire lives lying in charred shards around them.”

“I remember the war in my father’s homeland of former Yugoslavia and the stories my family tells of the trauma and terror they endured,” Jovovich continued.

“War. There is always war. Leaders who are incapable of bringing about peace. Imperialism’s never-ending juggernaut. “And the people always pay in bloodshed and tears,” she continued, adding a link to help people in Ukraine.

Jovovich, 46, was born in Kyiv, Ukraine, to a Russian mother and a Serbian father, and spent her childhood in Moscow, Russia.

After that, the family relocated to London before settling in Los Angeles.