Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 12:28 am
Minal Khan leaves fans swooning in a sensuous burnt red outfit

Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 12:28 am
Minal Khan, who is enjoying her newlywed life with husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, surely knows how to pull off fashion trends, which we all adore. She usually appeared in a traditional, luxurious, and laid-back look with a trendy touch of millennial style. From bridal wear to luxury festive outfits.

The Ishq Hai actress recently headed into a festive photoshoot for a clothing brand and robbed our hearts with her killing looks.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

In the pictures, Ahsan Mohsin’s wife donned a brunt red embroidered outfit paired with a matching organza dupatta. She keeps her look classy by wearing nude lipstick, pink flossy cheeks, and accessorizing with an earring and necklace. The diva left her silky hair open.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News.

