Money Heist’s ‘Professor’ becomes a guest on Nida Yasir’s morning show 

‘Money Heist‘ the world’s most popular Spanish-language series, garnered recognition throughout the entire world after being aired on Netflix. The story is about a criminal mastermind who goes by “The Professor.”

He has a plan to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history—to print billions of euros at the Royal Mint of Spain. To help him carry out the ambitious plan, he recruits eight people with certain abilities and who have nothing to lose.

The series had highs and lows, unexpected turns, and clever moves that made it unique and entertaining. It’s about a heist carried out by street-smart criminals with the help of a mastermind – The Professor.

Read more: Money Heist – A Runway Hit

The series’ main character, played by Spanish actor Álvaro Morte, is The Professor. His character was highly praised by fans around the world. Concerned about the crazed professor’s character, his Pakistani fans found a doppelganger of Professor Israr Khan.

Recently, Nida Yasir invited a Pakistani professor to her morning show, Good Morning Pakistan, along with all the look-alikes that are famous.

Check it out!

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com