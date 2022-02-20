Mouni Roy makes her Instagram family drool in this sizzling saree look
Indian actress Mouni Roy enjoys a huge fan following on social media platforms. She is known for her perfect fashion sense and has left her fans all fascinated with the latest stunning sartorial choice.
Mouni Roy looked absolutely sultry as she draped herself in this moonlight metallic shimmery saree. The newlywed appeared with her own kind of exoticness.
Taking to Instagram, the Naagin starlet shared multiple pictures, keeping her locks loose in little curves and teaming the drape with stunning stilettos. “A saree girl forever,” she captioned the post.
The fashionista flaunted her svelte frame and perfectly toned figure in that glittering saree and looked mesmerizing.
In minimal makeup – smokey eyeshadow, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, the actress was ready to make her Instagram family drool.
No doubt, Mouni’s playful smile and splendid looks can make anyone fall for her.
Roy is one of the rising stars of the Indian film industry and she already made the fans love her like crazy with her acting skills and her exceptional beauty.
On the work front, she was last seen in Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy drama Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni.
