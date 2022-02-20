Mouni Roy makes her Instagram family drool in this sizzling saree look

Indian actress Mouni Roy enjoys a huge fan following on social media platforms. She is known for her perfect fashion sense and has left her fans all fascinated with the latest stunning sartorial choice.

Mouni Roy looked absolutely sultry as she draped herself in this moonlight metallic shimmery saree. The newlywed appeared with her own kind of exoticness.

Taking to Instagram, the Naagin starlet shared multiple pictures, keeping her locks loose in little curves and teaming the drape with stunning stilettos. “A saree girl forever,” she captioned the post.

The fashionista flaunted her svelte frame and perfectly toned figure in that glittering saree and looked mesmerizing.