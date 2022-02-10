Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
10th Feb, 2022. 11:58 am
Mouni Roy strikes sensuous poses in this swimsuit amid chilly honeymoon

Mouni Roy black swimsuit

Indian actress Mouni Roy, who is currently having the best time of her life on a honeymoon trip with hubby Suraj Nambiar, slipped into a sizzling swimsuit to delight her Insta fam.

Mouni recently dropped a smoking hot look in a black swimsuit as she struck sultry poses from her honeymoon suite in Kashmir.

“If kisses were snowflakes I would send you a blizzard,” she captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

In another post, the Naagin star flaunted her toned back as she was captured at a picturesque location. “Baby, it’s cold outside,” the caption on her post read. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Dressed to instantly get viral and with tresses parted from the middle and keeping it the one side, Roy is definitely ranking high in the hotness chart board.

Also, she did not leave behind the traditional jewellery of a new bride. As per Bengali traditions, she showed off the shakha-pola bangles.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married on January 27 in Goa in two ceremonies as per Bengali and Malayali rituals. Several of Mouni’s close friends and colleagues from the industry attended the wedding ceremonies.

