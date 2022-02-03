Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 12:28 pm

MS Dhoni shares first look teaser of his upcoming mythological sci-fi web series

MS Dhoni Atharva

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has shared his first look from the upcoming mythological sci-fi web series Atharva: The Origin on his Facebook handle.

In the first teaser, MS Dhoni appears as an animated avatar on battlefield, fighting against demon-like army.

“Happy to announce my new Avatar…..Atharva….,” he captioned the post.

The cricket legend, who retired from international cricket in 2019, seems to be exploring newer roads and he chose Atharva to be the first.

The “new age graphic novel” was announced in 2020 as an adaptation of an unpublished book by a debutant author. Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni spoke about producing the series and dubbed it a “thrilling series”.

“The book is a mythological sci-fi which explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori who has been captured at a high-tech facility. The secrets revealed by this Aghori could alter the myths of the ancient, beliefs of the existing and course of the forthcoming.

“We would like to ensure that we execute all the aspects of this universe and bring out every character and story to the screen, with as much precision as possible. Web-series fit our purpose better than adapting it into a feature film,” she said in a statement.

