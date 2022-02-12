‘Mud Mud ke’ music video is out now! fans reacts ‘ajeeb’ lyrics

Ace Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in the new teaser of her video song Mud Mud Ke alongside Italian actor Michele Morrone, popularly known for his role in 365 Days.

The teaser of Mud Mud Ke dropped on February 8 and their chemistry is electric and intimate.

Sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar, Desi Music Factory captioned the first look of the song as, “Presenting you the teaser of #MudMudKe full video will be out on 12th Feb 11 am on @desimusicfactory official YouTube channel This is gonna be grand Stay tuned.”

Shakti Mohan prepared some stunning dancing movements for Jacqueline to show off. She runs away with a gangster in a fancy sports car and takes him to a hideout before giving him over to the cops, wearing a studded silver top and wrap-around skirt in a dance club.

However, Tony Kakkar has also composed and penned the song. While many dropped heart emojis on the videos, many were also confused by the lyrics.

“Kya ajeeb lyrics h (What are these weird lyrics),” wrote one. “Rip lyrics and Music,” commented another. A person also disliked the excessive use of autotune. “Bhai itna autotune hai ke koi instruments lyrics gaa rahe aisa lagraha idhar (There is so much autotune, it feels like the instruments are singing)