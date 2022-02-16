Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 10:09 pm
Nadia Jamil wrote heartfelt notes on celebrating life after embracing changes

Veteran actor Nadia Jamil, recently took to Instagram to share a few heartfelt messages on living life to the fullest and embracing change. The actor, who is a cancer survivor, spoke about the value of celebrating life while dressed in a pink and gold gharara-kameez combo and standing under a mango tree planted by her grandmother years ago.

The Behadd actress wrote, “Here’s to us celebrating that pulsating force in our hearts, our minds, our guts. Here’s to us celebrating life [and] celebrating the transitions, from womb to this life outside the womb, from living in this body to the eventual truth of moving out of this body, from pain to choosing our own inner peace, from fear to choosing courage, and to winning.

“I have begun. I have begun 2 love this amazing Self I see & recognise as Nadia Jamil.
I have begun 2 be Captain of this incredible SpaceShip moving through the cosmos that is my Spirit. I am Incharge of how She feels, who she loves, what states she is in. I love this sense of being in charge of my emotional, mental & spiritual state,” she added.

“Whatever the Universe throws at me, Im letting in 2 nourish & train the Warrior in me. Even as the Creative Goddess within me relishes the act of creating, the spiritual in me stirs in surrender, in finding the balance, constantly. The Queen in me takes responsibility for her self & her environment w Grace, respecting the King/Queen in you. The Joker in me laughs w you all at the wonder of life! And the Rockstar I hv always been continues 2 challenge societal constraints no soul should be ever be confined in, Rocking Freedom Of Responsible Choice.”

Lastly, Nadia added, “I’ll be 50 this year. What a beginning it’s going 2 be!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nadia Jamil (@njlahori)

